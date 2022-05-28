Covid-19 nasal vaccine: Are these the better solution? All you need to know

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, usually enters the body through the nose and lands on the mucus membrane at the back of the nasal passage and in the throat. The virus then enters the cells it touches, replicates and spreads. Just underneath these cells of the mucus membrane are many types of immune cells that form what is called the mucosal immune system. Cells of the mucosal immune system are the first to identify invading coronavirus particles and start mounting a protective response. Just underneath these cells of the mucus membrane are many types of immune cells that form what is called the mucosal immune system.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}