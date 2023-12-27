comScore
Delhi reports first case of Covid's JN.1 sub-variant
Delhi reports first case of Covid's JN.1 sub-variant

Delhi reports first case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1

Amid rising Covid-19 cases across India, Delhi on Wednesday reported its first case of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1, officials were quoted as saying to PTI.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj told ANI that out of the three samples sent for genome sequencing, one is JN.1 and two are Omicron.

The national capital has more than 35 active cases with nine fresh infections reported on Wednesday, an official said, adding that a 28-year-old man, who had comorbidities, died, with Covid not being the primary reason.

"The man was not from Delhi and was referred to a private hospital recently. He had multiple comorbidities and the Covid finding was incidental. The sample of the man has been sent for genome sequencing and a report is awaited," he added.

Published: 27 Dec 2023, 07:30 PM IST
