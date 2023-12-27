Delhi reports first case of Covid's JN.1 sub-variant
Amid rising Covid-19 cases across India, Delhi on Wednesday reported its first case of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1, officials were quoted as saying to PTI.
The national capital has more than 35 active cases with nine fresh infections reported on Wednesday, an official said, adding that a 28-year-old man, who had comorbidities, died, with Covid not being the primary reason.
"The man was not from Delhi and was referred to a private hospital recently. He had multiple comorbidities and the Covid finding was incidental. The sample of the man has been sent for genome sequencing and a report is awaited," he added.
