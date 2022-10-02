Covid-19 or dengue: How to identify from symptoms?3 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 04:29 PM IST
Overlapping symptoms of dengue, Covid-19 confusing in many cases, say doctors in Delhi
Overlapping symptoms of dengue, Covid-19 confusing in many cases, say doctors in Delhi
Listen to this article
As dengue cases are rising across the national capital, many people with the viral infection are showing symptoms that are similar to COVID-19. This is causing great confusion in patients as well as among doctors about the exact diagnosis.