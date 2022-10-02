Covid-19 or dengue: How to identify from symptoms?

According to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) data, around 520 dengue cases have been reported in Delhi till 21 September. Out of these 520 cases, 281 have been reported in September only. Along with this, there was a rise in cases of other diseases as well. The city reported 106 cases of malaria and 20 cases of chikungunya in the same period. One of the possible reasons for the spike in these cases is the incessant rainfall in the city.