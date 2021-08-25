Covid-19 origin researchers warn time is running out to find answers

Time is running out for conducting crucial studies into the origin of the coronavirus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic, a group of scientists involved in the inquiry warned on Wednesday.

Eleven members of an international group led by the World Health Organization said it would soon be “biologically impossible" to get reliable information about animals and people who might have been exposed to the virus in 2019, when reports of the novel coronavirus began to emerge, according to the scientists’ commentary in the journal Nature. They called on researchers and governments to expedite those studies.

“The window of opportunity for conducting this crucial inquiry is closing fast," they warned.

The commentary called for more studies, after U.S. intelligence agencies delivered to President Biden a new assessment on the origins of Covid-19. The report, delivered Tuesday, didn’t come to any definitive conclusion, in part because of a lack of data from China.

The authors of the commentary were all members of a WHO-led international team that worked jointly with Chinese scientists to probe the origins of the pandemic virus, SARS-CoV-2, which has caused more than 4.4 million deaths around the world.

The new studies are supposed to be part of a second phase of research that the team recommended in a report published in March, after the team’s month-long trip to China. Since then, team members have repeatedly urged that the studies be undertaken quickly.

But progress has stalled, the team members wrote in the commentary.

The delay, they said, is due in part to continuing debates among the WHO and its member states over the two leading hypotheses for the pandemic’s origin: that the deadly virus either entered the human population and began spreading after escaping from a lab, or after jumping to humans from infected animals. That debate has made it more difficult to organize further scientific studies, said Marion Koopmans, a Dutch virologist and an author of the commentary.

“The continued debate about the lab leak may have impacted on our ability to at least pursue the studies of the recommendations in our report," Dr. Koopmans said.

China rejected a WHO proposal in July for a second phase of research that included a probe of the lab-leak hypothesis, and put forward its own proposal to seek evidence of the virus’s origins in other countries.

The commentary authors said they were concerned now that additional delays might result if the inquiry is turned over to a new advisory group that the WHO is forming to investigate the origins of new pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2. “Applying this new process to the continuing SARS-CoV-2 origins mission runs the risk of adding several months of delay," they wrote.

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic disputed that the involvement of the new advisory group would cause delays, noting that applications for membership in the new group are due in less than three weeks. In addition, he said, “the March report proposes a number of recommended studies the Chinese scientists can take forward without delays. We understand that some of these studies are already in progress."

The WHO is working with researchers to verify possible Covid-19 cases from late 2019 in countries outside China, he said.

In its March report, the WHO-led team concluded that a lab leak was “extremely unlikely." They said the virus most likely spread from its original animal host, possibly a bat, to another animal before spreading to humans.

Follow-up studies recommended in the report include looking for early Covid-19 cases both inside and outside China. The commentary called for blood tests on animals and people, particularly workers at wildlife farms and those who supplied live mammals to cities in China such as Wuhan, where the first known cases were recorded.

Blood tests could help identify any infections that occurred before doctors recognized the emergence of Covid-19, by showing antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. But antibodies wane over time, the scientists noted in the commentary, meaning that they might soon become undetectable. In addition, while a blood bank in Wuhan agreed to retain stored blood samples from 2019, that may not be the case for other blood banks, Dr. Koopmans said.

Many of the wildlife farms have been closed and the animals killed, sold or released, further complicating efforts to find evidence of early spillover.

“The longer time goes on, the more difficult it is to get answers," said David L. Robertson, a virologist at the University of Glasgow in Scotland, who wasn’t part of the March report. Dr. Robertson and other scientists recently identified the trading of animals susceptible to infection by bat coronaviruses as a likely cause of the pandemic. “The leads are getting colder," he added.

The commentary authors wrote that their efforts were constrained from the beginning by an agreement hammered out between the WHO and China in 2020 that limited how much time they could spend in China and the scope of the questions they could ask. In the end, they spent 28 days in Wuhan interviewing public-health officials, visiting labs and learning about the early days of the pandemic.

The researchers were seeking in part to set the record straight on their mandate as well as on their findings, Dr. Koopmans said. Their mandate was limited, they wrote, and involved reviewing data that Chinese scientists had generated to answer questions from the WHO. It didn’t initially include a probe of a lab-leak hypothesis, but the international team added it because they felt it was “too important to ignore," they wrote. The goal of the mission was to lay the groundwork for a longer-term investigation rather than to produce definitive answers right away, they wrote.

“We do think there are some misunderstandings on what this report was and was not," Dr. Koopmans said.

The international team’s Danish head, Peter Ben Embarek, wasn’t among the authors of the commentary. In a departure from other team members, he called earlier this month for closer scrutiny of a lab run by the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention near the site of the first known cluster of Covid-19 cases.

Dr. Ben Embarek isn’t among the authors of the commentary because he is a WHO staff member, and the authors were scientists who are independent of the agency, Dr. Koopmans said. Dr. Ben Embarek didn’t respond to a request for comment.

In the months after their report was published in March, WHO-led team members have been criticized for stating that they considered a lab leak to be less likely than spillover from an infected animal. They publicly called for data supporting the lab-leak hypothesis to be published and submitted to WHO. “None has, so far," they wrote.

Some scientists think it’s too soon to assess which hypothesis is more likely.

“My opinion is that both hypotheses are plausible, and both plausible enough that it is not useful at this time to try to argue if one is more plausible than the other," said Jesse Bloom, an evolutionary biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. “The focus should be on gathering more information."

Dr. Bloom is the author of a June paper analyzing genomic data collected last year from patients in China. He recovered the data after it was deleted from a widely used database maintained by the U.S. National Institutes of Health at the request of scientists from China who provided the information. Last month, the scientists uploaded the sequences to a database maintained by China.

One hurdle in the investigation is that the Chinese team “was and still is reluctant to share raw data" about early Covid-19 patients because of concerns about maintaining confidentiality, the authors wrote. After failing to gain access to the data during the visit, the team agreed that the data would be reviewed during a second phase of research—the phase that they fear has now stalled.

The commentary said data on more than 47,000 live mammals for sale in Wuhan markets should be analyzed in a second phase. The data—gathered between May 2017 and November 2019 but unavailable to the WHO-led team until it was published in June this year—showed that species that are susceptible to coronaviruses were sold in Wuhan before the initial outbreak.

After the report’s publication in March, the team members continued to meet weekly to plan for the next studies. There is “willingness to move forward" by both the international and Chinese teams, they wrote.

China’s support for the types of studies the commentary authors are requesting isn’t assured, however. China’s National Health Commission and its State Council Information Office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Regarding the raw data, “we need cooperation and transparency from the Chinese side, as well as from all member states," said the WHO’s Mr. Jasarevic. “Data can be anonymized so it does not infringe" on confidentiality.

“The big question is China," said Michael J. Imperiale, professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Michigan. “Without China helping out, I am not sure we will ever get to the answer. We may have to live with uncertainty."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.