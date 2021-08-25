Covid-19 origin researchers warn time is running out to find answers

The researchers were seeking in part to set the record straight on their mandate as well as on their findings, Dr. Koopmans said. Their mandate was limited, they wrote, and involved reviewing data that Chinese scientists had generated to answer questions from the WHO. It didn’t initially include a probe of a lab-leak hypothesis, but the international team added it because they felt it was “too important to ignore," they wrote. The goal of the mission was to lay the groundwork for a longer-term investigation rather than to produce definitive answers right away, they wrote.