Covid-19 patients are doing their own research
- To advance scientific knowledge of the disease, lay people are organizing to generate data about their experiences
A month after her Covid-19 diagnosis last March, Lisa McCorkell wanted to know why she was still struggling with a cough, shortness of breath and other debilitating symptoms. Her doctors didn’t have answers, so she and a group of other Covid patients took matters into their own hands. They formed a research group on a Slack channel and launched their own study.
“I was looking for validation, that my experience was reflected in the others," said Ms. McCorkell, 28, of Oakland, Calif., who was finishing her graduate studies in public policy when she was diagnosed.
