Covid-19 poses high chances of death to people above 40: ICMR study

Covid-19 poses high chances of death to people above 40: ICMR study1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 12:56 AM IST
Participants who had received at least one dose of the anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine before their covid-19 infection had a lower risk of post-discharge mortality, the study said
New Delhi: The latest research paper released by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that covid-19 people above 40 years of age, men with co-morbidities and those individuals who suffered moderate to severe covid-19 were associated with higher odds of post-discharge one-year mortality, whereas 60% protection was conferred by vaccination before the covid-19 infection.