Covid-19 poses high chances of death to people above 40: ICMR study

New Delhi: The latest research paper released by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that covid-19 people above 40 years of age, men with co-morbidities and those individuals who suffered moderate to severe covid-19 were associated with higher odds of post-discharge one-year mortality, whereas 60% protection was conferred by vaccination before the covid-19 infection. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Of the 14,419 participants from 31 hospitals across the country who were followed up at least once between four weeks and one year post discharge, 942 (6.5%) had died and the remaining (93.5%) were reported alive at any contact during one year of follow up.

The study titled-- “Determinants of post discharge mortality among hospitalized covid-19 patients: Nested matched case-control analyses from the National Clinical Registry for covid-19" has now been published in the latest issue of Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR) was conducted by the National Clinical Registry for covid-19 study team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Participants who had received at least one dose of the anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine before their covid-19 infection had a lower risk of post-discharge mortality," the study said.

“Emphasis was put on the 18-45 years of age to understand the factors associated with post discharge death in young adults. Factors associated with death in them after discharge were similar to the ones observed in other age brackets. Prior anti-covid-19 vaccination did lend some protection against all-cause post discharge death in this age group, although this cannot be claimed conclusively as the association was not statistically significant," the study said.

The limitations of the current investigation include reliance on telephonic follow-up, which could have led to underreporting of the symptoms. The present analyses only included patients who were hospitalized due to covid-19, and consequently, the findings cannot be generalized to all patients who had covid-19, the study stated. In addition to this, ICMR is also conducting a multicentric hospital-based matched case-control study on the effect of covid-19 vaccine on heart attack among 18–45-year-old population in India in 2022 and on factors associated with sudden deaths among adults aged 18–45 years in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}