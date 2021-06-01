Subscribe
Covid-19 prevention measures are keeping childhood diseases like chickenpox at bay

ISTOCK PHOTO
4 min read . 01 Jun 2021 PETER LANDERS, The Wall Street Journal

  • Washing hands and disinfecting remain valuable even after the pandemic fades, doctors say

The disinfecting and hand-washing that became common during the Covid-19 pandemic have also served as powerful tools against a host of childhood ailments such as chickenpox, stomach viruses and strep throat, recent data suggest.

Doctors say that as countries with widespread Covid-19 vaccination, including the U.S., get back to normal, people would be well-advised to keep up some of the practices they have adopted—even if pandemic weariness makes them less than eager to take that advice.

