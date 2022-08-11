Covid-19 re-infections in children? Here's what expert has to say

He further said children are also getting other infections, "COVID has been going on and even now I get almost four to five children who are down and are proven cases of COVID in a day. There is a lot of hand foot and mouth disease, especially among small children going to school. There are a lot of viral fevers which are the beginning cases of Dengue and recently we have started getting cases of swine flu also," he added.

