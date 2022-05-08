Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: Six at-home ayurvedic remedies to boost your immunity. Read here

Covid-19: Six at-home ayurvedic remedies to boost your immunity. Read here

Though ayurvedic medicinal practice can not be a substitute for the Covid-19 vaccines and medicines, the herbs and spices have immense benefits for a human body.
3 min read . 04:10 PM IST Livemint

  Though ayurvedic medicinal practice can not be a substitute for the Covid-19 vaccines and medicines, the herbs and spices have immense benefits for a human body.

Even though Covid-19 cases have significantly ebbed all over the world, the pandemic is not over yet as the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread thereby clicking a high positivity rate in cities with higher population like Shanghai, Beijing. 

Ayurveda has always been significant to Indian household as an everyday remedy to maintain good health. Though ayurvedic medicinal practice can not be a substitute for the Covid-19 vaccines and medicines, the herbs and spices have immense benefits for a human body.

When the Covid-19 pandemic first broke in India, almost every household smelt of ‘Kada’ the ayurvedic tonic comprising a number of herbs and spices. Having  apiece of ginger in the morning to drinking herbal tea to beat common cold, Ayurvedic remedies have proven to be cost effective and recommended for the long run. 

Considering common Covid-19 symptoms like headache, sore throat, runny nose, here are six Ayurvedic remedies that you can indulge in. And the good new? All of these are simple household items. 

Read below to find out

Tulsi

Holy basil or Tulsi has both medicinal and religious significance in Indian households. It is very effective against the common cold.

"...studies reveal that tulsi has a unique combination of actions that include: Antimicrobial (including antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, antiprotozoal, antimalarial, anthelmintic), mosquito repellent, anti-diarrheal, anti-oxidant, anti-cataract, anti-inflammatory, chemopreventive, radioprotective, hepato-protective, neuro-protective, cardio-protective, anti-diabetic, anti-hypercholesterolemia, anti-hypertensive, anti-carcinogenic, analgesic, anti-pyretic, anti-allergic, immunomodulatory, central nervous system depressant, memory enhancement, anti-asthmatic, anti-tussive, diaphoretic, anti-thyroid, anti-fertility, anti-ulcer, anti-emetic, anti-spasmodic, anti-arthritic, adaptogenic, anti-stress, anti-cataract, anti-leukodermal and anti-coagulant activities," says a research study.

If you have phlegm due to cold, you can eat 3-4 leaves of Tulsi everyday.

Ginger

The gingerols and paradols present in ginger have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Ginger also has has several terpene compounds such as β-bisabolene, α-curcumene, zingiberene, α-farnesene, and β-sesquiphellandrene which make it a strong antioxidant and also account for its strong aroma.

One can boil a dry ginger in 2 cups of water and sip it slowly throughout the day.

Turmeric

Commonly known as Haldi Doodh, this concoction of milk and turmeric is widely used in our homes when someone catches cold.

To get the benefits of this, one should consume half teaspoon Haldi (turmeric) powder in 150 ml hot milk once or twice a day.

Herbal Tea

A typical kadha is prepared from Tulsi (Basil), Dalchini (Cinnamon), Kalimirch (Black pepper), Shunthi (Dry Ginger) and Munakka (Raisin) and is consumed once or twice a day. One can add jaggery (natural sugar) and / or fresh lemon juice as per taste.

Triphala

Triphala, is a mixture of three vital herbs: Amla or Indian gooseberry, bhibhitaki or beleric (Terminalia bellirica) and Haritaki or black myrobalan.

One can consume Triphala with hot water as it is said it helps in bowel movement. It can also be consumed as tea. The best way to have Triphala is at night, before going to bed.

Trikatu

Another effective Ayurvedic remedy to beat cold and sore throat is a mixture of black pepper, long pepper and ginger powder.

As per experts, this mixture is anti-inflammatory in nature and boosts the immunity.

To ease the sharp taste of black pepper one can mix honey in this mixture. Experts suggest licking this mixture throughout the day.

 