Covid-19 symptoms to look out for based on vaccination status. Read here

India's on Sunday reported 2,487 fresh infections, taking the Covid-19 caseload to 43,121,599, while the number of active cases came down to 17,692
NEW DELHI : Covid-19 cases are seeing a steady decline in the past few weeks in the Indian sub-continent.
India's Covid-19 caseload increased to 43,121,599 on Sunday with 2,487 fresh infections, while the number of active cases came down to 17,692, according to Union health ministry data.
However, experts have been insistent on every beneficiary getting completely vaccinated against the deadly novel coronavirus. There have been reports that majorly cases of severe illness stemmed from unvaccinated patients.
Having said that, there has also been reports of completely vaccinated people contracting the SARs-CoV-2 infection. Although such people run lower risks of serious complications and hospitalization from the virus.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fully vaccinated adults aged 65 and older are 94% less likely to be hospitalized with Covid-19 than people who are yet to receive their vaccines. Comparatively, those who are partially vaccinated are 64% less likely to be hospitalized.
A recent study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal has found that unvaccinated people increase the risk of Covid-19 for vaccinated individuals even when Covid vaccination rates are high.
The findings were said to be important since it emphasizes on how the choices of a view to remain unvaccinated affects others in the community.
Symptoms of Covid-19 in vaccinated patients
Many researchers have noted that symptoms of Covid-19 in fully vaccinated people may be milder and more manageable.
According to a study published in infectious disease and epidemiology journal, Eurosurveillance, 8 symptoms were most commonly reported in patients who were fully vaccinated. The symptoms include:
- Cough
- Runny nose
- Fatigue
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Muscle pain
- Fever
- Sneezing
The study further highlighted that symptoms such as cough, runny nose and fatigue were the most common, whereas sneezing and fever were least reported symptoms.
Symptoms of Covid-19 in unvaccinated patients
Experts believe Covid symptoms in unvaccinated individuals can be more severe.
As per a 2021 report by the University of Iowa healthcare system, 97% of the people with severe disease from the delta variant were unvaccinated.
“That gives you an idea of how effective these vaccines are. I think that number is a point that cannot be overemphasized," Claudia Corwin, MD, MPH, Associate Director of the University Employee Health Clinic says.
Although the new emerging variants have been mild so far, during the Delta wave across countries, symptoms such as fever, fatigue, headache, cough, shortness of breath were extremely common in unvaccinated individuals. Some even suffered from low oxygen levels in the body, leading to difficulty in breathing.
Does Long Covid occur in vaccinated people?
A recent review of studies by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), those who have been vaccinated tend to have more protection against Long Covid as compared to people who are unvaccinated.
"It may not eradicate the symptoms of Long Covid, but the protective effect seems to be very strong," says professor Michael Edelstein of Bar-Ilan University in Israel, whose study was one of those included in a recent analysis.
According to a report by Nature, vaccinations also reduce the incidence of long Covid by preventing infection in the first place. It also alters and minimizes the length of time a person feels sick during a breakthrough infection. Hence, reducing the risk of long Covid in fully vaccinated. However, experts are still studying the impact of Covid vaccines on long Covid and have not reached any final conclusion.