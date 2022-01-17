Covid-19 treatment: Which drugs to use, what to reject? WHO guidelines here

As we step into the third year of the pandemic, we learn from experience that the best way to stay protected is to adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated against the virus. But if you are already infected, it is equally important to use the right kinds of drugs and medicines to recover fully. With the World Health Organisation (WHO) approving two more drugs last week, we now have a host of treatments against coronavirus.

