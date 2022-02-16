There has been a "sharp increase" in gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach pains and feeling sick among people infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, as per a team of researchers at Britain's ZOE Covid Study.

Experts believe that Omicron symptoms are slightly different though the coronavirus symptoms continue to include fever, fatigue and loss of smell and taste.

The two symptoms of the Omicron strain that could come along while you eat are – loss of appetite or skipping meals.

The researchers said, “It’s not necessary to force yourself to eat if you don’t feel like it but it’s very important to keep drinking liquids to help replace the water lost as your body fights off the infection."

UK's National Health Services or NHS has highlighted the prevalence of the two symptoms. It said, “Many people experience loss of appetite and reduced food intake when unwell with COVID and during their recovery. It is normal to feel tired after being unwell, and recovery can take time."

NHS has advises people who deal with these two symptoms to monitor their weight and look out for signs of weight loss.

Other symptoms to look out for

The traditional symptoms like loss of smell, taste and breathing troubles are rarely present in Omicron cases. Because of these reasons, many are considering Omicron as a less severe infection, but as experts warn, one shouldn't take it lightly.

The Union Health Ministry, who recently drew a comparison between the second and the third wave of the pandemic in India and specifically Delhi, found fever with or without shivering, cough, irritation in the throat, muscular weakness and tiredness are the five common Omicron symptoms. However, the symptoms vary from person to person, depending on their vaccination status, immunity and a few other things.

The omicron variant that emerged in late November caused widespread worker shortages with so many people calling out sick.

Yet the wave of the most recent variant appears to have been short-lived and infections began to decline by mid-January as fast as they rose late last year. Cases have plunged from 436,000 a day two weeks ago to 136,000 Monday.

