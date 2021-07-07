LONDON : Britain said on Wednesday it would provide genomic sequencing support to Brazil, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and Pakistan to help identify, assess and track new variants of the novel coronavirus.

"The UK is a science superpower and it is right we support the worldwide fight against COVID-19," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"We are sharing the UK’s genomics expertise with Brazil, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, and the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, boosting disease surveillance and helping countries identify, track and respond to COVID-19 variants, which are of concern globally."





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

