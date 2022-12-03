Covid-19 update: India logs 253 new cases, active tally drops to 4,000

Covid-19 update: India logs 253 new cases, active tally drops to 4,0001 min read . 10:02 AM IST
India reported 253 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
India has reported 253 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative coronavirus infections to 4,46,73,166, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
With this, the country's active caseload has declined to 4,597, which comprises of 0.01% of the total infections. A decrease of 75 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The death toll climbed to 5,30,627 with three more fatalities -- two reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Himachal Pradesh in a span of 24 hours, it stated.
The recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,37,942, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.
According to the official data, 219.93 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has said that around 90% of the world population now had some resistance to Covid-19, but warned that a troubling new variant could still emerge.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general said gaps in vigilance were leaving the door open for a new virus variant to appear and overtake the globally dominant Omicron.
Last weekend marked one year since the WHO announced Omicron as a new variant of concern in the Covid-19 pandemic. It has since swept round the world, proving significantly more transmissible than its predecessor, Delta.
