The next phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive for citizens above 45 years of age will start tomorrow, 1 April 2021. Eligible citizens can book their slot either online or offline. The central government had announced that citizens who are eligible for the vaccine can register via the Co-WIN portal or Aarogya Setu app. A user can register four family members (including himself) for the Covid-19 vaccine.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin. The government has said both vaccines are safe, but there are some associated side-effects as with any other vaccine. The companies had also put out the list of possible side-effects on their respective websites. Covishield is made by Serum Institute of India (SII) and Covaxin is manufactured by Bharat Biotech.

All about SII's Covishield

These people should not take Covishield: Serum Institute of India's factsheet said one should not get the Covishield vaccine if the person had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine. If a person is pregnant or plans to become pregnant or is breastfeeding she should tell the healthcare provider before taking the jab. People who have taken another anti-Covid vaccine should not take Covishield.

Ingredients of Covishield: The ingredients of the Covishield vaccine are "L-Histidine, L-Histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, Magnesium chloride hexahydrate, Polysorbate 80, Ethanol, Sucrose, Sodium chloride, Disodium edetate dihydrate (EDTA), Water for injection. it pointed out.

Side-effects of Covishield

Most common:

Pain or tenderness at the injection site

Headache

Tiredness

Muscle or joint aches

Fever

Chills

Nausea

Other, less common side effects are also possible.

Covishield Second Dose Gap: Union Cabinet declared that the Covishield second dose duration will be 4 to 8 weeks after the first one.

All about Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

These people should not take Covaxin: Those who have any history of allergies, fever, bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner, are immune-compromised or are on a medicine that affects your immune system, are pregnant, are breastfeeding, any other serious health-related issues, as determined by the vaccinator/officer supervising vaccination, must not take Covaxin. People who have taken another anti-Covid vaccine should not take Covaxin.

Ingredients of Covaxin: Covaxin contains 6µg of whole-virion inactivated SARS-CoV-2 antigen (Strain: NIV-2020-770), and the other inactive ingredients such as aluminium hydroxide gel (250 µg), TLR 7/8 agonist(imidazoquinolinone) 15 µg, 2-phenoxyethanol 2.5 mg, and phosphate buffer saline up to 0.5 ml. The vaccine (COVAXIN ) thus has been developed by using inactivated/killed virus along with the aforementioned chemicals.

Side-effects of Covaxin:

Injection site pain

Injection site swelling

Injection site redness

Injection site itching

Stiffness in the upper arm

Weakness in injection arm

Body ache

Headache

Fever

Malaise

Weakness

Rashes

Nausea

Vomiting

Signs of a severe allergic reaction can include:

Difficulty in breathing

Swelling of your face and throat

A fast heartbeat

Rash all over your body

Dizziness and weakness

Covaxin Second Dose Gap: 4-6 weeks

