COVID-19 vaccination in India: Call centre set up for queries. Details here

Ahead of the "world's largest coronavirus vaccination drive ", India has set up a 24x7 call centre – 1075 — for all inoculation related queries. "A dedicated 24x7 call centre – 1075 – has also been established for addressing the queries related to COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software," Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch COVID-19 inoculation drive in India on 16 January at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. "A total of 3006 session sites across all States and UTs will be virtually connected during the launch," the official statement said.

"Around 3 lakh persons will receive the vaccine on the first day of the immunisation drive," said Dr V K Paul, Member (health) NITI Aayog. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day. In the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, health workers, both from government and private institutions, will be vaccinated along with sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, police and other paramilitary forces. Around 3 crore people will be receiving jab during the first phase of inoculation drive.

"The vaccination programme will use Co-WIN, an online digital platform developed by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which will facilitate real time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccine," PMO mentioned in a statement. This digital platform will assist programme managers across all levels while conducting vaccination sessions.

The drug regulator granted the emergency use approval for two indigenous vaccines — Covishield by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech. Explaining the timeline of the coronavirus vaccination, the health secretary Rajesh Bhushan earlier said that there would be two doses of the vaccine which will be given at a 28-day interval.

The effectiveness of the vaccine would begin only after 14 days of receiving the second dose, Bhushan further added.

On the choice of COVID-19 vaccine, health secretary answered, "Till now in no country where vaccination has started, people don't have a choice on which vaccine to take."

