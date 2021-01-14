COVID-19 vaccination in India: Call centre set up for queries. Details here

"Around 3 lakh persons will receive the vaccine on the first day of the immunisation drive," said Dr V K Paul, Member (health) NITI Aayog. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day. In the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, health workers, both from government and private institutions, will be vaccinated along with sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, police and other paramilitary forces. Around 3 crore people will be receiving jab during the first phase of inoculation drive.