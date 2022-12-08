COVID-19 vaccinations bring down risk of reinfection by 50 per cent: Research

A recent analysis has shown that compared to those who have not been vaccinated, those who have recovered from a coronavirus infection have a halved risk of becoming infected a second time or contracting COVID-19 again with severe symptoms
A recent analysis has revealed that the risk of COVID-19 reinfection or contracting it with severe symptoms is halved in vaccinated people who have recovered from the disease once.
The analysis provides a comparative analysis between those who are vaccinated and have contracted the virus once and those who have not been vaccinated. The research is published in Frontiers in Medicine.
"Our results confirm that, among the recovered, those who have received two or three doses of vaccine have a 50% to 60% lower risk of reinfection than those who are not vaccinated," explains Professor Lamberto Manzoli, medical epidemiologist as well as Director of the School of Public Health and Hygiene of the University of Bologna.
He also added that the current findings can help in the formation of future pandemic control policies. The data is quite encouraging in the sense that the number of recovered COVID patients has gone up to hundreds of millions worldwide.
The COVID study also consisted of scholars from the University of Ferrara and the Sapienza University of Rome. It conducted a comparative analysis of the data of COVID patients collected in 18 studies performed across the world. It also took a sample of overall 18 million people was also taken for analysis.
What does the analysis of COVID-19 reinfection reveal?
Different aspects of COVID-19 reinfection were evaluated through series of analysis of the collected samples. Analysis tried to find out the correlation between people who were vaccinated with two and three doses, persistence of protection for a year after the last infection, and the risk of severe infection of different COVID variants.
The analysis revealed two major results including one that showed the risk of COVID-19 reinfection reduced by half after vaccination compared to natural immunity obtained with the recovery from the virus. It also showed that reinfection came with milder symptoms among vaccinated patients. The likelihood of severe symptoms was also reduced by half. People vaccinated with only the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine also showed similar levels of protection against reinfection. Immunity persisted even for Omicron variant and up to one year since the last infection.
Professor Manzoli also highlights that the vaccines have already reduced the risk of reinfections in absolute terms. In this case, vaccinations have also helped in taking down the number of reinfections with severe of fatal symptoms. He also informed that the finding can help in building future immunisation strategies for people who have already recovered from COVID 19 virus once.
