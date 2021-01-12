COVID-19 vaccine: AstraZeneca seeks EU approval for Oxford vaccine

Britain, Argentina and India had approved the emergency marker use of AstraZeneca-Oxford coronavirus vaccine. The 'virus-vectored' vaccine uses a weakened version of a chimpanzee common coldvirus that encodes instructions for making proteins from the novel coronavirus to generate an immune response and prevent infection. Once in human cells, the vaccine should help stimulate the production of antibodies that recognizee the virus. Researchers claim the vaccine protected against disease in 62% of those given two full doses and in 90% of those initially given a half dose.