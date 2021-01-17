COVID-19 vaccine: Brazil delays approval of Sputnik V, seeks more data

COVID-19 vaccine: Brazil delays approval of Sputnik V, seeks more data1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 04:53 PM IST
Brazil government sought more data on Sputnik V, first coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia, before considering it for approval for emergency use. Documents supporting drugmaker Uniao Quimica's application for emergency use of the vaccine have been returned to the company because they did not meet its minimum criteria, Brazil's health regulator said on Sunday, according to Reuters.
In a statement on the Health Ministry's website, regulator Anvisa said the request failed to provide adequate assurances on Phase III clinical trials and issues related to the manufacture of the vaccine. Uniao Quimica is seeking approval for the use of 10 million doses of Sputnik V in Brazil in the first quarter of this year.
Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia's sovereign wealth fund which is promoting Sputnik globally, on Sunday said that Anvisa had requested additional information that would be provided shortly. "Such requests from regulators were standard procedure and do not mean the registration bid has been rejected," RDIF said in a statement. It also said that legislation going through the Brazilian Senate, if approved, would allow use of vaccines approved by other countries.
Anvisa officials earlier stated that the Sputnik V vaccine would have to be submitted to Phase III clinical trials in Brazil before its use could be authorised. Brazil health regulator already mentioned that any applicant requesting emergency use authorisation must show that the vaccine would deliver long-term safety and effectiveness.
Sputnik had already been registered in nine countries which includes Serbia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Algeria, Venezuela, Paraguay and Palestine.
(With inputs from Reuters)
