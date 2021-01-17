OPEN APP
Home >Science >Health >COVID-19 vaccine: Brazil delays approval of Sputnik V, seeks more data
Sputnik had already been registered in nine countries (REUTERS)
Sputnik had already been registered in nine countries (REUTERS)

COVID-19 vaccine: Brazil delays approval of Sputnik V, seeks more data

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 04:53 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Documents supporting drugmaker's application for emergency use of the vaccine have been returned to the company because they did not meet its minimum criteria, Brazil said

Brazil government sought more data on Sputnik V, first coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia, before considering it for approval for emergency use. Documents supporting drugmaker Uniao Quimica's application for emergency use of the vaccine have been returned to the company because they did not meet its minimum criteria, Brazil's health regulator said on Sunday, according to Reuters.

In a statement on the Health Ministry's website, regulator Anvisa said the request failed to provide adequate assurances on Phase III clinical trials and issues related to the manufacture of the vaccine. Uniao Quimica is seeking approval for the use of 10 million doses of Sputnik V in Brazil in the first quarter of this year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia's sovereign wealth fund which is promoting Sputnik globally, on Sunday said that Anvisa had requested additional information that would be provided shortly. "Such requests from regulators were standard procedure and do not mean the registration bid has been rejected," RDIF said in a statement. It also said that legislation going through the Brazilian Senate, if approved, would allow use of vaccines approved by other countries.

Anvisa officials earlier stated that the Sputnik V vaccine would have to be submitted to Phase III clinical trials in Brazil before its use could be authorised. Brazil health regulator already mentioned that any applicant requesting emergency use authorisation must show that the vaccine would deliver long-term safety and effectiveness.

Sputnik had already been registered in nine countries which includes Serbia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Algeria, Venezuela, Paraguay and Palestine.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout