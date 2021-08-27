Covid-19 vaccine efficacy: What do the numbers really mean?

Several studies conducted by other researchers before Delta began to spread widely showed that Covid-19 vaccines were highly effective at preventing infection. A study published in July in the Annals of Internal Medicine that analyzed Covid-19 testing records of more than 54,000 U.S. veterans between December and March showed the Pfizer vaccine was 96% effective at preventing infection and the Moderna vaccine 98% effective. An April study published in the Lancet of about 23,000 healthcare workers in the U.K., most of whom had received the Pfizer shot, concluded it was 85% effective against infection. Real-world evidence in Israel also demonstrated that the Pfizer vaccine was highly effective at preventing infection.