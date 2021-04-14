COVID-19 vaccine: EU Commission will not renew AstraZeneca and J&J's contact

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The European Union Commission has decided not to renew COVID-19 vaccine contracts next year with AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Italian daily La Stampa reported on Wednesday, according to Reuters. "The European Commission, in agreement with the leaders of many (EU) countries, has decided that the contracts with the companies that produce (viral vector) vaccines that are valid for the current year will not be renewed at their expiry," the newspaper reported, citing a source from Italian health ministry.

A spokesman for the EU Commission said it was keeping all options open to be prepared for the next stages of the pandemic, for 2022 and beyond. "We cannot, however, comment on contractual issues," the spokesman added, Reuters mentioned.

The European Commission is seeking clarification from J&J about the company's "completely unexpected" announcement of delays in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the EU, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday said it is delaying the rollout of its coronavirus vaccine in Europe amid a US probe into rare blood clots. The decision came after regulators in the United States said they were recommending a “pause" in administration of the single-dose shot to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

" The safety and well-being of the people who use our products is our number one priority. We are aware of an extremely rare disorder involving people with blood clots in combination with low platelets in a small number of individuals who have received our COVID-19 vaccine," the pharma major said in a statement.

"The United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are reviewing data involving six reported US cases out of more than 6.8 million doses administered. Out of an abundance of caution, the CDC and FDA have recommended a pause in the use of our vaccine," it further added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)