COVID-19 vaccine: Russia files Sputnik V registration in Europe

Russian Direct Investment Fund on Wednesday said it has filed for registration of Sputnik V in the European Union. Russia's sovereign wealth fund expects it to be reviewed in February, according to its official Twitter account.

"Sputnik V and European Medical Agency teams held the Scientific Review of #SputnikV on 19 January. RDIF filed for Sputnik V registration in the EU and expects it to be reviewed in February. Based on these reviews EMA will decide on the authorization of Sputnik V for the EU," the statement read.

The vaccine has already been approved in nine countries Argentina, Belarus, Serbia and other countries.

Russia's industry minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday that foreign manufacturers, with whom Russia has signed deals to produce its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, are capable of producing around 350 million doses per year.

He said production had already been launched in Kazakhstan, and that manufacturers in South Korea, China, India and Belarus were joining the process soon. Russian authorities have previously said that the majority of its deals to export Sputnik V abroad would be fulfilled using doses produced by foreign partners.

In the first control point of data analyses the vaccine demonstrated 92% calculated efficacy rate while at the second point efficacy rate was 91.4%. High efficacy rate of the vaccine above 90% was confirmed at each of the three control points of clinical trials.

Russia's experimental coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V is 91.4% effective in protecting people from COVID-19, according to final interim data by the Gamaleya National Centre National and the Russian Direct Investment Fund. The uniqueness of the Russian vaccine lies in the use of two different human adenoviral vectors as a delivery mechanism of the outer coat genetic material of coronavirus to human body, the researchers said. "This approach provides for creation of a stronger and long-term immunity as compared to vaccines, using one and the same component for both doses," they added.

Sputnik V has a unique set of parameters making it one of the most competitive vaccines globally. Cost of one dose is less than $10 for international markets.

