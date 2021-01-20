COVID-19 vaccine: Russia files Sputnik V registration in Europe

Russia's experimental coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V is 91.4% effective in protecting people from COVID-19, according to final interim data by the Gamaleya National Centre National and the Russian Direct Investment Fund. The uniqueness of the Russian vaccine lies in the use of two different human adenoviral vectors as a delivery mechanism of the outer coat genetic material of coronavirus to human body, the researchers said. "This approach provides for creation of a stronger and long-term immunity as compared to vaccines, using one and the same component for both doses," they added.

