Covid-19 vaccines and rare blood clots: Are women at greater risk?
- Scientists are asking why more women than men were affected by a rare clotting disorder seen in some recipients of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines
Scientists are trying to understand why women appear to be more vulnerable than men to a potentially deadly blood-clotting condition reported among a tiny number of recipients of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine.
U.S. health officials called for a pause in the use of the J&J vaccine on Tuesday after six women—out of roughly seven million people who received the vaccine in the U.S.—developed blood clots in the brain and other parts of the body within two weeks of vaccination.
