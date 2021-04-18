Covid-19 vaccines and rare blood clots: Are women at greater risk?

U.S. health officials called for a pause in the use of the J&J vaccine on Tuesday after six women—out of roughly seven million people who received the vaccine in the U.S.—developed blood clots in the brain and other parts of the body within two weeks of vaccination.

