The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is tearing through the U.S., driving up infections, just days before the start of the school year. More children are getting infected with the virus since the strain began circulating this summer. Here’s what you need to know:

Are children getting the Delta variant?

The number of Covid-19 cases in children has steadily increased since the beginning of July, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. After declining in early summer, child cases have seen a fourfold increase over the past month, rising from about 38,000 cases the week ended July 22 to 180,000 the past week, according to the AAP.

Now that the Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine received full approval from the FDA, can I get my child under 12 vaccinated?

The vaccine is now eligible for off-label prescriptions—or use beyond the approved populations. That could include booster doses, according to the Food and Drug Administration, but prescribing the vaccine off label for children wouldn’t be appropriate as there are no data on proper dosing or safety in youth, according to acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock.

She said more data from continuing clinical trials is needed to be sure the vaccines are safe for children in this age group, for which vaccines aren’t authorized for emergency use.

The AAP is also urging parents and doctors to hold off on vaccinating young children at this stage. “We do not want individual physicians to be calculating doses and dosing schedules one-by-one for younger children based on the experience with the vaccine in older patients," said Yvonne Maldonado, chair of the AAP’s committee on infectious diseases. “We should do this based on all of the evidence for each age group, and for that we need the trials to be completed. I know parents are anxious to protect their children, but we want to make sure children have the full benefit of ongoing clinical trials," she said.

Until more information on the vaccines is available on children under 12, doctors recommend that everyone who is eligible in a household with young children get vaccinated to better protect them.

Should I get my child vaccinated if he or she is over 12?

Pediatricians encourage all children over 12 who are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine to get vaccinated. They say this is the best protection against the rapidly spreading Delta variant. So far only the vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE is authorized for emergency use in children as young as 12. It was fully approved by the FDA on Monday, for people over 16, but the emergency authorization for 12-to-15-year-olds remains in place.

Is it safe for my child to get a Covid-19 vaccine?

Pfizer said it plans to request full approval for children ages 12 to 15 once it has collected and analyzed six months of safety data from clinical-trial subjects.

Serious side effects from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, currently the only one authorized for use in children ages 12-17, were found to be rare in the studies evaluating the vaccine ahead of its authorization. Seven, or 0.6%, of the 1,131 adolescents ages 12 to 15 years who got the vaccine in testing reported severe adverse events, but researchers determined none was related to the vaccine, according to results published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study didn’t specify what the severe adverse events were.

There have been reports of a rare but temporary condition, called myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, among some young people who got a messenger-RNA vaccine such as Pfizer-BioNTech’s. The risk of the condition appears low, however, and it resolves relatively quickly, doctors say. For every million boys 12 to 17 years old given two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, there have been about 67 cases of myocarditis, according to data released in June by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate in girls of the same ages was nine per million.

Doctors say the benefits to children of getting vaccinated outweigh the risks, even considering their low risk of developing severe Covid-19. Children contracting Covid-19 would be much more likely to go to the hospital than those who had vaccine-related complications, said Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. Hospitalizations of adolescents who are naturally infected, he added, can often be longer and more complicated than those who end up in the hospital after vaccinations, though both outcomes are generally rare.

What are symptoms for the Delta variant in children?

Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant appear similar to those of previous strains such as cough, shortness of breath and fever, but can vary.

“Many children do not have any symptoms at all. Some children will have very mild cold-like symptoms, maybe a mild cough and then a very small minority have severe cough and respiratory distress from the virus," said Camille Sabella, a pediatric infectious-diseases physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s. “Generally speaking it’s significantly milder in children than we have traditionally seen [in adults]…having said that certainly we have seen children who have more severe symptoms and breathing problems from the virus."

Children who are infected with Covid-19 are also at risk for a rare condition, called multisystem inflammatory syndrome, involving the inflammation of various body parts. About 4,400 of these cases in children have been reported in the U.S., according to the CDC.

What happens if a child is infected with the Delta variant?

Scientists are still learning the effects of the Delta variant on children and it isn’t clear whether the strain is making children sicker than they would have been if infected with previous variants. Some pediatricians say they believe this is the case because of the severity of the cases they have treated, while others don’t think the Delta variant is causing more severe Covid-19 in children than earlier variants. As the strain is spreading widely, hospitals, particularly in the South and Midwest, have said the number of children they are admitting with Covid-19 far surpasses anything they have seen previously.

Children have made up about 1.6% to 3.6% of hospitalizations among states reporting that information and 0.2% to 1.9% of all pediatric Covid-19 cases have resulted in hospitalizations, according to AAP. Covid-19 related hospitalizations among children have been on the rise, with the seven-day average of child hospitalizations reaching a peak of 282 for the period of Aug. 12-18. It was 277 from Aug. 15-21, according to the CDC.

Available data indicates that Covid-19-associated hospitalization and death are uncommon in children, according to the AAP.

How long does Covid-19 last in children?

The length of Covid-19 cases among children varies. For mild or asymptomatic cases, it is likely to last several days, but in more severe cases it could last longer, doctors say.

When should I test my child for the Delta variant?

Pediatricians say parents should consult with their child’s doctor on testing but should consider the severity of symptoms, whether the child may have been exposed to the virus, and whether others in the household are vaccinated, may have risk factors or may be at risk for coronavirus.

Do children need to wear masks?

The CDC recommends that anyone who isn’t fully vaccinated and over 2 years old should wear a mask indoors. For vaccinated people, the CDC recommends that people consider wearing masks indoors and in crowded outdoor settings in places with high numbers of Covid-19 cases or for activities that require close contact with others who aren’t fully vaccinated.

The AAP says it recommends anyone over age 2 years should wear a mask in school whether they are vaccinated or not, because large groups of students aren’t currently eligible for vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one approved for 12- to 17-year olds. None have been approved yet for use in children under 12 years.

Several big city districts, including in Chicago, Atlanta and New Orleans, have said they would require masks when schools reopen for in-person learning.

Are masks safe for children?

All children ages 2 years and older can safely wear face masks, including most children with underlying health conditions, according to the AAP.

