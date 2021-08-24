Covid-19 vaccines, Delta variant and kids: What to know

Scientists are still learning the effects of the Delta variant on children and it isn’t clear whether the strain is making children sicker than they would have been if infected with previous variants. Some pediatricians say they believe this is the case because of the severity of the cases they have treated, while others don’t think the Delta variant is causing more severe Covid-19 in children than earlier variants. As the strain is spreading widely, hospitals, particularly in the South and Midwest, have said the number of children they are admitting with Covid-19 far surpasses anything they have seen previously.