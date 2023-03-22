Covid-19 vs H3N2 influenza: From similar symptoms to different vaccines3 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 01:31 PM IST
Several misconceptions regarding both viruses have formed among the masses since the COVID outbreak in 2020 regarding the similarities and differences between the two infectious diseases
As the world continues to navigate the danger of COVID-19 and resume normalcy, the recent surge in cases of Influenza Virus has been the cause of the rise in significant tension for the general public. While Coronavirus has dominated headlines and public health efforts in the recent past with the pandemic, the seasonal influenza virus has continued to be a significant public health concern over the years.
