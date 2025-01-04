Covid-like HMPV virus outbreak in China: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientist Dr Raman Gangakhedkar has allayed fears of another pandemic amid rising global concerns regarding a potential coronavirus-like outbreak in China. “There is no need to be alarmed about human metapneumovirus (HMPV) unless a global health agency reports a genetic mutation,” the health expert said, adding that children under 5 years remain at risk of contracting the virus.

“The (HMPV) virus, in its current form, is unlikely to cause severe infections,” the health expert told News18.

HMPV Virus: How Does It Spread? HMPV is primarily spread through close contact with an infected individual or by touching contaminated surfaces. It typically manifests as cold-like symptoms, which usually resolve on their own within 2 to 5 days.

Most HMPV cases occur in children aged 5 years or younger, and while a small percentage (5-16 per cent) may develop lower respiratory tract infections such as pneumonia, the majority of infections remain mild.

Dr Gangakhedkar explained that HMPV has existed for many years, but other viruses, like influenza A and H1N1, have attracted more attention due to their higher lethality.

The health expert also noted, “This is because the severity of HMPV is not much. HMPV can only harm young children below five years who are yet to gain exposure or immunocompromised individuals, that too in rare scenarios.”

Covid-like HMPV virus outbreak: Are Indians at Risk? According to Dr Gangakhedkar, the mortality rate associated with HMPV is not significantly high and remains under-studied because it rarely causes deaths. He stated, “The mortality rate is not well-studied because it rarely causes deaths.”

The health expert also informed the media house that cross-sectional surveys indicate that between 4 to 15 per cent of the Indian population has antibodies against HMPV.

“It means that the Indian population, aged between five and 65 years, has been exposed to this viral infection year after year, which is passed like any other common flu and illness. Hence, we are already protected against the so-called anticipated outbreak,” he added.

Dr Suresh Gupta, Paediatrics, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, told news agency PTI, "This is not a new virus, this is an old virus, it is known for more than 20 years. It comes particularly in winter season, it is like influenza virus, normal viral fever. In most of the cases, the symptoms are cold, cough, fever, and they are self limiting. With general medicine, they settle down at home. Most of the children who get this infection, do not require hospitalisation. So mostly it is a mild infection."

HMPV Virus: Symptoms

HMPV can lead to both upper and lower respiratory illnesses across all age groups. However, it is more likely to progress into conditions such as bronchiolitis, bronchitis, or pneumonia.