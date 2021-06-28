Covid may be more damaging to the brain than we thought

Covid’s impact on brain has a much wider scope than previously believed. When the pandemic began, one of the distinct signs that health experts noticed was the loss of smell and taste, often even before or without signs of respiratory distress. Other neurological symptoms were soon noticed as well, such as headache, nausea and vomiting, and extreme fatigue. Dr. Kiran T. Thakur, a neurologist at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, had told The Washington Post that “viruses that invade the brain are tough to eradicate because a barrier protects the brain from the rest of the body."