Covishield and Covaxin against Covid-19: All you need to know about the vaccines

India has formally approved the emergency use of two Covid-9 vaccines as it prepares for one of the world’s biggest inoculation drives. On Sunday, Drugs Controller General of India VG Somani gave the go ahead for the emergency-use of two coronavirus vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin. All states and union territories have already conducted a dry run of the vaccination programme. And, now with the govt's green signal it's a question of few days.