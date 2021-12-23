AstraZeneca said that its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield was effective against the Omicron coronavirus variant following the third dose in a study, with neutralising levels similar to those against the Delta variant after a regular two-dose course.

AstraZeneca’s Vaxzevria significantly boosted levels of antibodies against the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant (B.1.1.529) following a third dose booster, according to data from a new laboratory study.

Neutralisation titres for Omicron were boosted following a third dose with Vaxzevria compared to titres after a second dose. The levels were seen after the third dose booster were higher than the neutralising antibodies found in individuals who had been previously infected with and recovered naturally from COVID-19 (Alpha, Beta, Delta variants and original strain).

Sera obtained from individuals one month after receiving the third dose booster vaccination neutralised the Omicron variant to levels that were broadly similar to those observed one month after the second dose against the Delta variant.

The study analysed blood samples taken from individuals infected with COVID-19; those who had been vaccinated with a two-dose schedule and a third dose booster; and those who had reported the previous infection from other COVID-19 variants of concern. The study included samples from 41 individuals who had received three doses of Vaxzevria.

The study was performed independently by investigators at the University of Oxford.

