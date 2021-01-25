Covishield to wait till February for global distribution and use

The covid-19 cases continue to rise in India at a slow pace compared to earlier months. India’s active caseload is currently 1,84,182. A bulk of the active cases is contributed by merely two States. Kerala and Maharashtra alone account for more than 64.71% of the Total Active cases. Kerala accounts for 39.7% of the active cases whereas Maharashtra contributes 25% of the total active cases, the union health ministry said. While 13,203 new cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours, 131 new deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours that is lowest in 8 months. India has conducted a total of 19,23,37,117 tests till today.