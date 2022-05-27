CoWIN to host more vaccine programmes

India decided to adopt a completely digital approach while planning its vaccination strategy. This helped people prove that they have been vaccinated, easing the renewal of socio-economic activities in a phased manner. A safe, secure and trustworthy proof helped people establish when, where and by whom they have been vaccinated. The digital approach also helped track the usage of vaccination and minimize wastage. India is providing the CoWIN platform free of cost to nations interested in adopting and customizing it. Over 140 countries attended the CoWIN Global Conclave to learn about this technology. Subsequent to the conclave, nearly a dozen countries expressed interest in exchanging learnings and best practices on digital administration of the covid vaccination programme.