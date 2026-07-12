Cracking joints, back pain, weak bones? Orthopaedic experts reveal warning signs

Almost everyone knows that bone density declines with age. However, orthopaedic experts say younger adults are now developing bone and spine problems much earlier than expected. Musculoskeletal disorders are increasingly affecting people in their 20s and 30s, largely due to sedentary lifestyles, poor posture, unhealthy diets and low levels of physical activity. While some joint sounds are harmless, experts warn that pain, weakness or limited mobility should never be ignored.

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Taking a proactive approach to bone, joint and spine health through regular exercise, proper nutrition and timely medical care can help prevent complications later in life and support better mobility for decades.

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When should a young adult get back pain checked? One of the biggest changes Dr M D S Sasidharan, Spine Surgeon at Gleneagles Hospital, Chennai, has observed over the past decade is that patients are developing spine problems at a much younger age.

"One of the biggest shifts I have seen in my practice as a spine surgeon over the last 10 years is the age of the patients coming to my clinic. Conditions that were once commonly seen in people in their fifties are now increasingly affecting those under 30," he says.

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"It's not because our bones are suddenly weaker. It's because our lifestyles have changed significantly. Long hours at the computer, little or no muscle-strengthening exercise, excessive screen time and limited sunlight exposure leading to vitamin D deficiency have all contributed to the premature degeneration of bones and joints," he adds.

He also says obesity, smoking, vaping and chronic sleep deprivation are causing young adults to develop spine-related problems much earlier than before.

Is cracking joints always a reason for concern?

Dr Sasidharan also addresses the common misconception that joint cracking is harmful.

"Another common misconception I come across is that cracking your joints damages them. For most people, painless joint cracking is simply caused by the release of gas bubbles inside the joint and is harmless. However, if the cracking is accompanied by pain, swelling, stiffness, locking or reduced movement, it should never be dismissed as normal," he says.

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Signs that need medical attention The spine specialist also advises against ignoring persistent back pain, especially when it is accompanied by neurological symptoms.

Back pain lasting more than three weeks, pain that repeatedly wakes you from sleep, numbness or tingling in the arms or legs, weakness while getting up from a chair, difficulty walking, loss of balance, or pain radiating down the arm or leg all warrant medical attention. Rather than relying on repeated doses of painkillers or self-medication, he advises seeking professional evaluation.

Declining bone health is a hidden epidemic Dr Akshay D, Consultant Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement at Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Kengeri, Bengaluru, says osteoporosis and low bone density are increasingly being diagnosed in younger adults, largely due to nutritional deficiencies and lifestyle factors.

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"Another issue that has become increasingly common among young adults is weak bones. Many people have low bone density because of vitamin D and calcium deficiencies, smoking, inadequate protein intake, excessive alcohol consumption or prolonged physical inactivity. Chronic stress may also contribute to declining bone health," says Dr Akshay.

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He notes that weakened bones often remain symptom-free until a fracture occurs.

Prevention starts early Both experts emphasise that preventing damage is far easier than reversing it later.

"Peak bone mass is usually achieved before the age of 30, making these years critical for building long-term bone health," says Dr Sasidharan.

He recommends regular resistance training, adequate protein intake, sufficient calcium and vitamin D, maintaining a healthy body weight, and correcting poor posture early to reduce the risk of future degeneration.

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Dr Akshay also recommends regular exercise, strength training, a balanced diet, adequate sunlight exposure to maintain healthy vitamin D levels, and avoiding prolonged sitting.

"Ignoring seemingly minor symptoms today can eventually lead to chronic musculoskeletal disorders. Seeking medical advice early is essential for protecting long-term bone and joint health," he says.

(The author, Nivedita, is a freelance writer. She writes on health and travel.)