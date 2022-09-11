Cravings for fatty foods traced to gut-brain connection: Study5 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 06:47 AM IST
At Columbia's Zuckerman Institute, scientists studying mice found that fat entering the intestines triggers a signal
A dieter wrestling with cravings for fatty foods might be tempted to blame their tongue: the delicious taste of butter or ice cream is hard to resist. But new research investigating the source of our appetites has uncovered an entirely new connection between the gut and the brain that drives our desire for fat.