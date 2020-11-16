Crucial Covid-19 vaccine data could be released soon

Fresh Covid-19 vaccine reports are on the horizon, with drugmakers including Pfizer Inc. expected to obtain more trial data as early as this week. The updates are eagerly awaited as the pandemic accelerates, with the U.S. surpassing 11 million cases.

More data from vaccine creator Moderna Inc. is expected in the coming days, while AstraZeneca and its partner, the University of Oxford, may also have preliminary results in the next few weeks.

Johnson & Johnson has launched a new large-scale late-stage trial today to test a two-dose regimen of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and evaluate potential incremental benefits for the duration of protection with a second dose.

The U.S. drugmaker plans to enrol up to 30,000 participants for the study and run it in parallel with a one-dose trial with as many as 60,000 volunteers that began in September.

The trial follows positive interim results from the company's ongoing early to mid stage clinical study that showed a single dose of its vaccine candidate induced a robust immune response and was generally well-tolerated.

Recruitment into the study will complete in March 2021 and the trial will last for 12 months.

Rival drugmakers Pfizer and BioNtech said last week that their potential COVID-19 shot showed more than 90% efficacy in interim data from a late-stage trial, boosting hopes that vaccines against the pandemic disease may be ready for use soon.

While the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine uses a new technology known as messenger RNA, J&J's uses a cold virus to deliver genetic material from the coronavirus into the body to prompt an immune response.

The vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech SE and Moderna are given in a two-shot regimen.

Nations across the globe moved toward tougher measures, although two of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s advisers said they oppose a nationwide lockdown. Hong Kong is tightening social-distancing rules after a rise in locally transmitted cases.

Germany warned of “considerable restrictions" over the next four to five months, while Austria plans mass-testing of its entire population. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to self-isolate after meeting a lawmaker who tested positive.





