Crucial covid vaccine, treatment data only days away

While the optimism helped offset reports of the virus’s resurgence around the globe, questions remain about the safety, efficacy and durability of emerging vaccines and treatments, as well as who they help most. And as drugmakers prepare to receive emergency-use authorizations from the US Food and Drug Administration and other regulators around the world, they’re also tackling manufacturing-related hurdles, continuing to negotiate supply deals with governments, and determining how to get product out of their facilities and into hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and out-patient facilities like nursing homes.