The World Health Organisation's (WHO) decision to halt hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) drug trial was taken in haste and the global health body should have actually analysed the data before making the decision, news agency ANI quoted CSIR Director-General Shekhar Mande as saying.

"I firmly believe that WHO decision was taken in haste it was a kind of knee jerk reaction they should have actually analyse the data on their own before temporarily suspend the trials that is my personal opinion," Mande said.

The World Health Organization said last week it was temporarily halting testing of the HCQ for COVID-19 over growing safety concerns, including those raised in The Lancet paper. The WHO had said that the decision was taken as a precaution while the safety data was reviewed.

But on Wednesday the world health body said that anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) will return to the solidarity trial for the potential treatment of coronavirus disease.

Meanwhile, the US has delivered two million doses of the antimalarial medicine hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to Brazil to fight COVID-19, the Trump administration said on Sunday.

"HCQ will be used as a prophylactic to help defend Brazil's nurses, doctors, and healthcare professionals against the virus. It will also be used as a therapeutic to treat Brazilians who become infected," a statement said.

President Donald Trump is an outspoken fan of HCQ, which has been used to treat malaria for decades as well as the autoimmune disorders lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

He has previously said he is taking it himself in the hope of avoiding infection with the virus.

HCQ has been granted an emergency use authorization for COVID-19 in the US for patients under close heart monitoring. (With Agency Inputs)

