CureVac NV’s market value nearly halved Thursday after the Nasdaq-listed German company reported disappointing results for its experimental Covid-19 vaccine, even as executives voiced hope that the jab could still find a use in certain groups.

Investors wiped up to $9 billion off CureVac’s value after the company said its vaccine was just 47% effective against the disease in an interim analysis of a large trial, one of the poorest results for any prospective Covid-19 shot. By midday, shares in the company were trading down 40%.

Despite the setback, executives said on Thursday they hadn’t ruled out the possibility of seeking regulatory approval. They suggested that letting the trial run its course and taking a deeper look at the data could reveal that it works better in younger people, against particular strains of the virus, or in preventing severe disease.

The disappointing data and ensuing share price plunge underlined the high risks that several companies—and their financial backers—took when embarking on developing vaccines for an entirely new pathogen, sometimes using techniques that had been untested in this field.

CureVac’s vaccine uses a gene-based technology called messenger RNA, similar to that used by Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc., with its partner BioNTech SE, to make Covid-19 vaccines. BioNTech, like CureVac a German company and a pioneer of mRNA research, shot to fame and saw its value soar after its own vaccine candidate showed high efficacy in late-stage trials last year and went on to become the first Covid-19 vaccine authorized in the U.S. and Europe. It developed that vaccine and produces and markets it together with Pfizer Inc. in the U.S. and Europe.

While best known for its recent Covid-19 vaccine efforts, CureVac, a 21-year-old company, has for decades been researching mRNA as a potential cancer therapy. It is also investigating the technology as a vaccine for other diseases.

The German government is among the backers of CureVac, which listed on Nasdaq last summer. The government currently holds an approximate 16% stake in the company, according to CureVac.

German government and European Union officials said on Thursday that the setback wouldn’t affect the region’s vaccination program. The German government’s schedule of expected vaccine deliveries for the rest of the year, posted on the health ministry’s website, doesn’t feature CureVac as a supplier.

Speaking to investors on Thursday, CureVac executives said the emergence of new variants of the virus was likely in part to blame for the vaccine’s poor performance. However other vaccines have shown to be mostly effective at protecting against symptomatic infections by recent variants.

Around 57% of Covid-19 cases observed during the CureVac trial and for which virus sequence data were available were caused by variants of concern—those that can be transmitted more easily or may cause more severe disease—and most of the remaining cases were caused by other, less characterized variants, the company said. Just one case was caused by the original variant first detected in Wuhan, China.

“Our technology had to prevail in one of the most challenging Covid-19 environments," said Franz-Werner Haas, chief executive of CureVac, on a call with financial analysts. “While we were hoping for a stronger outcome we see trends that indicate efficacy in younger age groups and as well as potentially differentiated efficacy per strain."

Peter English, a retired consultant in communicable disease control in the U.K., said closer analysis of the data could possibly reveal considerably higher efficacy against severe illness. “I would be wary of being too dismissive of this vaccine based on the very limited information provided to date," he told the Science Media Centre.

CureVac’s mRNA technology differs slightly from that used in the Moderna and BioNTech vaccines—which were at least 94% effective in large clinical trials last year, before the widespread emergence of new strains. While both BioNTech and Moderna use an artificial component in their mRNA to improve stability and lower adverse reactions, CureVac uses natural mRNA.

The company is also pursuing second-generation vaccines aimed at tackling new variants in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline PLC. It plans to begin clinical trials on these candidates in the coming months.

CureVac’s road toward a Covid-19 vaccine has been bumpy. Early on in its efforts, CureVac became the focus of a diplomatic quarrel when the German government accused Washington of trying to lure the company to relocate to the U.S. to work on the shot.

Soon after, CureVac’s founder, who had returned as CEO, suffered a crippling stroke and took medical leave.

