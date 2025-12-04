Daily glass of orange juice could boost heart health by changing how thousands of genes within immune cells work: Study

A simple glass of orange juice everyday may have more benefits than merely providing a Vitamin C boost, with a new study finding that regular consumption alters the working of thousands of genes within immune cells, which potentially offers profound long-term benefits for cardiovascular health.

The study, which followed adults who drank 500ml pure pasteurised orange juice every day for two months, suggests that consuming orange juice daily can trigger changes in the genetic pathways responsible for regulating blood pressure, controlling inflammation, and managing sugar metabolism.

"After 60 days, many genes associated with inflammation and higher blood pressure had become less active. These included NAMPT, IL6, IL1B and NLRP3, which usually switch on when the body is under stress. Another gene known as SGK1, which affects the kidneys’ ability to hold onto sodium (salt), also became less active," wrote University of Westminster professor David C Gaze for The Conversation, highlighting the findings of the recent study.

"Such changes match previous findings that daily orange juice drinking can reduce blood pressure in young adults," he added.

Why is it important? Orange juice has been linked to better heart health in many studies, and the present one could explain why that is so, explained Professor Gaze.

“The new work shows that the drink does not simply raise blood sugar. Instead, it appears to trigger small shifts in the body’s regulatory systems that reduce inflammation and help blood vessels relax,” he wrote.

Essentially, the research, by showing how this orange juice actually helps heart health suggests that the biological benefits of the breakfast staple could extend deep into the cellular level.

What have other studies found? A review of 15 studies that covered 639 adults found that regular consumption of orange juice lowered blood cholesterol levels and insulin resistance, which are risk-factors for heart disease and diabetes respectively.

