Daily routines that affect our mental health: 6 ways to stay mentally strong this New Year

Mental health isn’t only contingent on major life events; it is built every day through small habits that may, on the surface, seem mundane. From the moment you rise until bedtime, the specifics of how your brain and body manage stress, seek joy, and find balance shape your overall well-being.

In modern hyperconnected and high-pressure times, our mental health is often an afterthought to our productivity. Many people operate through fatigue, shun sleep or stare at screens without realising the long-term damage it’s doing to their emotional health.

Dr Mukesh Patel, Professor of Psychiatry, Dr DY Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, says, "Our brain loves routine. When we practice our own healthy habits — whether that’s mindfulness, regular sleep or gratitude — we are sending the message to our nervous system that we can indeed calm down and recover. These patterns persist over time, forming a stable mental bedrock.”

The good news is that getting on top of our mental health doesn’t need to involve radical lifestyle shifts. It starts with awareness: recognising unhealthy habits and replacing them with small, daily practices that will nourish both your mind and body.

Read on to find out what really impacts mental balance and how you can restore it.

Causes: The Little Habits That Hurt Mental Health Irregular Sleep Schedule The most frequent contributors to low mood and irritability are poor sleep. Erratic sleep patterns throw the body’s circadian rhythm out of whack, affecting emotional control and the ability to focus. Reading the news, scrolling through social media or working late so that you can’t turn your brain off leaves you overstimulated and unable to turn down. With chronic sleep deprivation, you’re setting yourself up for anxiety, low motivation and memory problems.

Neglecting Physical Activity Physical activity is nature’s mood enhancer. And regularly moving your body spurs the release of endorphins — chemicals that lift mood and reduce stress. But long workdays and screen-based entertainment keep many sitting still. An inactive lifestyle brings anxiety and a lack of self-worth.

Mindless Technology Use It clouds our minds and our thinking, as too much time is spent on the screen. The brain is constantly bombarded by notifications and digital distractions, and never has a moment to rest. The compare-and-despair culture of social media can also fuel feelings of lack, anxiety and loneliness. Technology, when used without limits, is one of the largest drains on mental health.

Ignoring Mindfulness and Gratitude Too often, we race through our days without noticing or adequately appreciating them. This nonstop mental autopilot is joy-depleting and stress-multiplying. Studies have shown that the practice of gratitude increases dopamine and serotonin — the same hormones that are released when we’re happy or motivated. If we lack mindfulness and compassion, our lives become just a lot of busy activity that is not emotionally rewarding.

Emotional Suppression and Isolation Repressing emotions or avoiding social connections can result in emotional numbness or burnout. People, by nature, want to be connected. Sharing your feelings with those you trust can bring perspective, comfort and relief. Emotional needs create anxiety and irritability, and in some cases, even physical distress, such as fatigue and headaches, when they are ignored.

Solutions: Tools for Staying Mentally Strong Start the Day with Intention Rise early and allow for predawn quiet time without rushing before the world wakes and requires your attention. A few minutes of stretching, yoga, or taking a walk outside can refresh your mind. Consistency matters more than perfection.

Cultivate Mindfulness and Gratitude Take a few moments each day to notice your thoughts without judgment. Eat mindfully, savouring each bite. At bedtime, jot down three things you’re thankful for. The micro-practices rewire your brain to orient toward abundance, rather than anxiety, over time, cultivating that sense of calm on the inside.

Move Your Body Regularly Get at least 20–30 minutes of movement in every day — walking, dancing, cycling and yoga all work. Exercise generates endorphins, reduces stress, and enhances cognitive clarity. But even small spurts of movement in between your work hours could make a noticeable difference in how you feel.

Manage Digital Consumption Limit screen time with intention. Call a time-out where you put your phone aside for meals, conversation and the hour before bed. Try instead to replace late-night scrolling with reading, journaling or simple breathing exercises.

Unwind and relax at the end of the day Relax with calming rituals: light music, herbal tea or deep breathing. Stay away from stimulants such as caffeine or alcohol in the late evening. Maintaining a consistent bedtime helps you reset your brain and wake up feeling refreshed and emotionally balanced.

Seek Support When Needed If you’re having persistent anxiety, sadness or fatigue, consider seeing a mental health professional. Counselling or therapy can help you delve deeper into patterns and arm you with personalised coping strategies. And asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Small daily habits may seem like no big deal at the time, but their cumulative impact adds up and can significantly influence your mental health over time.