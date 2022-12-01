Daily stress decreases as people age: Study

"A lot of my prior work looked at these small, daily stressors -- being late to a meeting, having an argument with a partner, caring for a sick child -- and found that our emotional responses to these events are predictive of later health and well-being, including chronic conditions, mental health and even mortality. With this new research, it's encouraging to see that as we age, we begin to deal with these stressors better. On average, the experience of daily stress won't get worse, but in fact, get better."