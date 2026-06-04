Think dark circles are just from lack of sleep? Doctors say these hidden factors may be to blame

The shadows under your eyes could be telling you something far more complex than your bedtime routine. The connection between dark circles, disrupted sleep patterns, late-night TV watching, and lack of sleep has been known for a long time. According to doctors, the causes of dark circles are often more complicated than your nighttime activities.

Even if a person sleeps well at night, some people still experience dark circles under their eyes. The reason is that this problem depends on factors such as genetics, eye structure, allergies, nutrition, lifestyle, and age.

It is very important to identify the cause of your dark circles, as different causes require different treatments. Dr Tushar Tayal, Associate Director - Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, decodes the real reasons behind dark circles.

Genetics For some people, dark circles are hereditary.

Individuals from South Asian, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern backgrounds are more likely to develop pigmentation around the eyes due to genetic factors. In such cases, increased melanin production beneath the eyes can cause dark circles to appear from an early age.

"If the dark circles exist underneath the eyes because of genetic traits, it may not always be possible to correct the issue just by modifying your lifestyle," says Dr Tayal.

Skin thinning and blood vessels The skin under the eyes is among the thinnest on the body.

Under-eye skin is about 0.5 mm thick, compared to nearly 2 mm on other areas of the face.

As the skin becomes thinner, the underlying blood vessels become more visible.

These blood vessels can create bluish, purplish or brownish discolouration.

Ageing further reduces skin thickness and elasticity, making dark circles more prominent.

Allergies Allergies are another common cause of dark circles that is often overlooked.

Conditions such as allergic rhinitis can cause congestion of blood vessels around the eyes, leading to a darker appearance. Common triggers include:

Pollen

Dust

Pet dander

Pollution Treating the underlying allergy can often help improve the appearance of under-eye darkness.

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Anaemia and nutritional deficiencies Dark circles may sometimes signal nutritional deficiencies.

Iron deficiency can lead to anaemia, reducing oxygen delivery to tissues and making the skin appear pale, which can accentuate dark circles. Deficiencies in vitamin B12 and vitamin C may also contribute to skin discolouration, fatigue and reduced collagen production.

The good news is that these deficiencies can often be identified through medical evaluation and corrected through dietary changes or supplementation.

Dehydration and sun damage Certain everyday habits can make dark circles more noticeable.

Dehydration can leave the skin looking dull and sunken.

Dry skin may make under-eye shadows appear darker.

Excessive sun exposure can increase pigmentation and accelerate skin ageing.

UV damage may worsen discolouration around the eyes. Staying well hydrated and applying sunscreen regularly can help protect the delicate skin around the eyes.

Ageing Ageing naturally changes the structure of the face.

Over time:

Fat beneath the eyes gradually decreases.

Hollow areas develop under the eyes.

Collagen and elastin production decline.

Shadows become more visible. In many cases, what appears to be pigmentation is actually shadowing caused by volume loss rather than a change in skin colour.

Lifestyle behaviours that worsen dark circles Although lack of sleep is not always the primary cause, certain lifestyle habits can make dark circles more noticeable:

Chronic stress

Excessive screen time

Smoking

Poor dietary habits

Inadequate water intake

Irregular sleep patterns These factors can affect blood circulation, skin quality and overall appearance.

The bottom line Dark circles are often far more complex than simply not getting enough sleep. Genetics, allergies, nutritional deficiencies, dehydration, ageing and skin structure can all play a role in their development.

Rather than relying solely on home remedies or expensive creams, experts recommend identifying the root cause through a careful assessment of your medical history, lifestyle, diet and skin health. Once the underlying reason is understood, treatment becomes far more effective.