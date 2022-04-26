DCGI gives EUA for three covid vaccine for children, says Mandaviya

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, vaccination has played a key role. India started its immunisation drive on 16 January 2020 in phases. So far, over 187.95 crore doses have been administered to eligible population
NEW DELHI: Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted restricted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Bharat Biotech’s covid-19 vaccine Coxavin for children aged 6-12 years, and Biological E.’s Corbevax for those in the 5-11 year age group.
It also granted emergency use authorisation to Cadila for its ZyCoV-D for an additional dose of 3mg with a two-jab schedule 28 days apart for those aged above 12 years.
The move comes amid a fresh rise in daily covid cases in India, with most pandmeic-induced curbs eased and reopening of schools.
As of now, Corbevax is the only vaccine allowed for children aged 12-14 years, while Serum Institute’s Covovax is for 12-17 year olds. Over 2.70 crore first dose shots have been given to children aged 12 to 14 years.
Hyderabad-based Biological E’s Corbevax is a “recombinant protein sub-unit" vaccine, which is made up of a spike protein on the surface of the virus, and helps the body develop immunity from infection while Bharat Biotech’s Coxavin is an indigenous, inactivated vaccine.
Last Thursday, Mint reported that the expert panel of DCGI discussed the covid vaccines, recommended EUA for Corbevax. It had sought more submissions from Bharat Biotech for its vaccine for children.
As many as 2,69,76,618 people in the category of healthcare workers, frontline workers and elderly above 60 years of age have also received the booster, or precaution, dose.