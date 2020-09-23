DCGI issues guidelines for pharma giants manufacturing Covid-19 vaccine

"There are three things for a vaccine--(i) the safety, (ii) immunogenicity, and (iii) the efficacy. Even, WHO says that if we can get more than 50 per cent efficacy that is an accepted vaccine. For respiratory viruses, we never get 100 per cent efficacy. We are aiming for 100 per cent efficacy but may get 50-100 per cent," Dr Balram Bhargava, ICMR, Director-General said on Tuesday while responding to a query on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine.