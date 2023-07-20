DCGI warns doctors, patients to stop using pholcodine containing cough syrups citing safety concerns

DCGI warns doctors, patients to stop using pholcodine containing cough syrups citing safety concerns1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 12:45 AM IST
WHO warns healthcare professionals and regulatory authorities of the risk of anaphylactic reactions in the people who took pholcodine containing cough syrups and cold remedies atleast 12 months prior to surgical procedures involving the administration of general anesthesia with NMBAS
New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Rajeev Raghuvanshi has issued advisory for doctors, medical professionals and patients using pholcodine containing cough syrups and cold remedies by recommending them stop using such cough syrups after World Health Organsiation (WHO) alerted about the safety concern in cough syrups.
