DCGI warns doctors, patients to stop using pholcodine containing cough syrups citing safety concerns

New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Rajeev Raghuvanshi has issued advisory for doctors, medical professionals and patients using pholcodine containing cough syrups and cold remedies by recommending them stop using such cough syrups after World Health Organsiation (WHO) alerted about the safety concern in cough syrups.

WHO has warned healthcare professionals and regulatory authorities of the risk of anaphylactic reactions in the people who have taken pholcodine containing cough syrups and cold remedies atleast 12 months prior to surgical procedures involving the administration of general anesthesia with neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAS).

“The matter was referred to the Subject Expert Committee (Antimicrobial & Antiviral) to seek expert opinion on the safety alert published by WHO on Prior use of pholcodine containing cough syrups and cold remedies and risk of perioperative anaphylactic reactions to NMBAS for any regulatory interventions required on the matter.

DCGI has asked doctors to advise patients to stop taking pholcodine containing cough syrups and cold remedies and suggest an alternative to treat their symptoms. “To verify whether the patients schedule to take general anesthetics containing (NMBAS) have taken pholcodine containing cough syrups in previous 12 months and also be aware of anaphylactic reactions in such patients."

He has further recommended patients to be careful in taking such cough syrups and consult doctor and pharmacists to suggest any other alternative treatment. “In case of patients who are going to take general anesthetics and have taken such cough syrups in past 12 months should be reported to the doctor prior to the procedure," said DCGI.